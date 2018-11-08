Legal action against ex-PM’s brother for threatening NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday took notice of threats given to National Accountability Bureau by younger brother of ex-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and decided to initiate legal action against him. Raja Javed Ashraf, younger brother of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in a speech, gave threats to NAB that if it takes any action against his brother then the National Accountability Bureau to face serious consequences. The NAB stated that the NAB is a national institution tasked with eradication of corruption from the country and will not afraid of threats and warnings and will continue to do it’s national duty without coming into any pressure.