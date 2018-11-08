Arshad Khan made MD of state-run TV

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting assigned the post of Managing Director of the state- run TV to Arshad Khan.

A notification to this effect, issued on Wednesday, says that consequent upon the resolution of the Board of Directors of the official TV on November 6, 2018 the acting charge of the post of Managing Director is assigned to Arshad Khan, Member of Board of Directors with immediate effect and till further orders.