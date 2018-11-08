Thu November 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that the global and regional meteorological indicators, such as Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) are likely to oscillate around its neutral position. EI Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is predicted to remain in positive phase.

They predicted that during November 2018 there is probability of 60 percent to 70 percent of above normal rainfall over northern parts of the country and nearly normal rainfall over southern parts of the country.

There is also continuation of above normal temperature over central and southern parts of the country. They added that two or three spells of light to moderate rainfall with snow over the hills is also expected in the northern half of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while drought prevailing conditions are likely to continue/intensify in Sindh and southwest of Balochistan.

No rainfall was recorded in any city across the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 9.3°C, maximum was 24°C and humidity level was 39 percent.

