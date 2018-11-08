Traffic plan for Tableeghi Ijtama 2nd phase

LAHORE: City traffic police has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for the second phase of Tableeghi Ijtama from November 7 to 11, 2018.

Two SPs, five DSPs, 72 inspectors, 146 patrolling officers and 848 wardens will perform duty during the congregation.The participants of the congregation coming from Gujranwala will go to Thokar Niaz Baig via Motorway from Kala Shah Kakoo Interchange; the participants from Shahdara will be sent to Faizpur Interchange Motorway en route to Begum Kot. Ijtama-bound vehicles coming from Faisalabad and Sargodha via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig from Pir Bahar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura via Sheikhupura Interchange. Vehicles coming from Okara will reach Raiwind Ijtama via Manga Bypass/Manga Rohi Nullah while the vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be parked in the parking lot established near Puli No 7 Rohi Nullah and the vehicles coming from Kasur will be parked at mills parking lot.