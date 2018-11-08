Thu November 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Traffic jam follows sit-in, rally on The Mall

LAHORE: Secretariat Chowk and Faisal Chowk on The Mall became hostage to disruptive demonstrations and traffic snarls on Wednesday, courtesy a sit-in by the employees of Population Welfare and a rally by the lawyers.

Widespread barricading by the city traffic police to restrict movement of protesters also forced the common people, tired of waiting in stationary vehicles, to try to reach their destinations on foot.

Even after the rally ended on The Mall, the city traffic police failed to remove the barricades thus prolonging the agony of not only those riding vehicles but also pedestrians on The Mall and on the adjacent roads.

Traffic moving towards the Secretariat Chowk had been diverted from MAO College Chowk, PMG Chowk and Zila Kutchery Chowk. The protest caused massive traffic jams around the roads adjacent to the Secretariat Chowk, including Lower Mall.

Barricades were placed on all major intersections on The Mall and the Secretariat Chowk and huge traffic diversions ended up inconveniencing commuters. The whole stretch of Secretariat Chowk from Zila Kutchery to MAO College was blocked. Commuters were spotted detouring around the Secretariat Chowk. Traffic ceased to move from LHC to Faisal Chowk. Vehicles remained stuck on the adjoining roads of The Mall for hours when the lawyers were marching towards the gathering at Faisal Chowk. As per CTO, two DSPs, seven inspectors and an additional strength of 40 wardens have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

