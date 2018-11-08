Yemen rebel chief vows to ‘never surrender’

SANAA: Yemen’s rebel chief vowed on Wednesday never to surrender to Saudi-backed pro-government forces, but appeared to acknowledge his forces had lost ground in a battle for the port city of Hodeida.

"Does the enemy think that penetrating this or that area, or seizing this or that area, means we will be convinced that we should surrender and hand over control?" Abdulmalik al-Huthi said in a televised address.

"This is not happening and will not happen ever." Yemen’s military said government forces had advanced closer to the heart of Hodeida on Wednesday, raising fears over civilian safety and humanitarian aid deliveries through the lifeline port city.

The Huthi rebels, northern tribesmen linked to Iran, on Wednesday acknowledged incursions by the Saudi-led coalition and accused pro-government forces of provoking an escalation in violence.