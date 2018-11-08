Ismail, Taha shine for Phoenix FC

KARACHI: Ismail Qayyum and Taha Mahmood scored two goals each to help Phoenix FC record a 4-1 victory against Park View FC in the second round of Leisure Leagues Inter-Club Football Championship.

Anas scored a consolatory goal for the losing side.RF United thrashed Dream FC 3-1 thanks to Zaid, Hamza and Fahad. Muneeb Azad scored one for Dream FC. Adil scored the lone goal of the match to help Muslim Rangers beat Taj Center by 1-0.

Mohammad Usman scored a brace, while Rafay and Shafain scored one goal each to help Shafain FC beat Maymar Sports by 4-2. Zahid struck the net twice for the losing side.Renegades defeated Red Army 2-1 score. Haris and Umair scored one goal apiece for Renegades. Bilal Baloch scored one for Red Army.

Reed’s College defeated North FC by 2-1 thanks to Rafay Ansari’s two goals. Muhammad Khalfan scored one for North FC. The match between Karachi City and Burnlay FC ended in a goalless draw.