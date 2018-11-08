Farhan reaches Karachi Club Open final

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf reached the men’s singles final of Karachi Club Open Tennis Tournament at the Karachi Club here on Wednesday.In the semi-final, Farhan thrashed Nadir Bachani 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yahya Ehtisham stunned top seed Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 7-6(6) in the semi-final of under-14 category.

In the quarter-finals of under-18 category, Parbat Kumar defeated Zubair Raja 7-6, 6-4.The pair of Asad Ali Bhagat and Ali Hasan Bhagat won against the duo of Mohammad Imran and Saleem Siddiq 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final of 40 plus doubles category. In the first round of 60 plus doubles category, the pair of Karim Gul Agha and Noorullah Dhanani overcame Tariq Aziz and Mohammad Akram 6-0, 6-2.