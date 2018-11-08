Farhan reaches Karachi Club Open final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Farhan Altaf reached the men’s singles final of Karachi Club Open Tennis Tournament at the Karachi Club here on Wednesday.In the semi-final, Farhan thrashed Nadir Bachani 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yahya Ehtisham stunned top seed Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 7-6(6) in the semi-final of under-14 category.
In the quarter-finals of under-18 category, Parbat Kumar defeated Zubair Raja 7-6, 6-4.The pair of Asad Ali Bhagat and Ali Hasan Bhagat won against the duo of Mohammad Imran and Saleem Siddiq 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final of 40 plus doubles category. In the first round of 60 plus doubles category, the pair of Karim Gul Agha and Noorullah Dhanani overcame Tariq Aziz and Mohammad Akram 6-0, 6-2.
KARACHI: Farhan Altaf reached the men’s singles final of Karachi Club Open Tennis Tournament at the Karachi Club here on Wednesday.In the semi-final, Farhan thrashed Nadir Bachani 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yahya Ehtisham stunned top seed Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 7-6(6) in the semi-final of under-14 category.
In the quarter-finals of under-18 category, Parbat Kumar defeated Zubair Raja 7-6, 6-4.The pair of Asad Ali Bhagat and Ali Hasan Bhagat won against the duo of Mohammad Imran and Saleem Siddiq 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final of 40 plus doubles category. In the first round of 60 plus doubles category, the pair of Karim Gul Agha and Noorullah Dhanani overcame Tariq Aziz and Mohammad Akram 6-0, 6-2.
Comments