Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saqib stuns rival to move into semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saqib Hayat caused a major upset by eliminating second seed Arya Roghani of Iran in the quarter-final of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, on Wednesday.

Sixth seed Saqib stunned Arya 6-3, 6-4. Third seed Huzafia Abdul Rehman defeated eighth seed Ronan Shani of Britain 6-2, 6-2 in the other quarter-final.In the remaining last eight matches, top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev won against seventh seed Shoaib Khan 6-4, 6-3 and Berk Ulas Enc of Turkey shocked fifth seed Aryan Esmaielpourfallahi of Iran 6-3, 6-3.

Saqib will now face Huzaifa and Ivan will be up against Berk Ulas in the semis. In the quarter-finals of boys’ doubles event, third seed pair of Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman thrashed the duo of Ahmed Kamil and Zalan Khan 6-3, 6-0.

The unseeded pair of Brandon Suryana of Indonesia and Yunes Talawar of Iran overpowered the fourth seed duo of Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi and Ronan Sahni 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. The second seed pair of Nouman Aftab and Saqib Hayat easily won against Waleed Anwar and Ulas Enc 7-5, 6-1. The top seed pair of Ivan Penev and Arya Roghani beat Abdullah Adnan and Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-2, 7-5.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik