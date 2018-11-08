Saqib stuns rival to move into semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saqib Hayat caused a major upset by eliminating second seed Arya Roghani of Iran in the quarter-final of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, on Wednesday.
Sixth seed Saqib stunned Arya 6-3, 6-4. Third seed Huzafia Abdul Rehman defeated eighth seed Ronan Shani of Britain 6-2, 6-2 in the other quarter-final.In the remaining last eight matches, top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev won against seventh seed Shoaib Khan 6-4, 6-3 and Berk Ulas Enc of Turkey shocked fifth seed Aryan Esmaielpourfallahi of Iran 6-3, 6-3.
Saqib will now face Huzaifa and Ivan will be up against Berk Ulas in the semis. In the quarter-finals of boys’ doubles event, third seed pair of Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman thrashed the duo of Ahmed Kamil and Zalan Khan 6-3, 6-0.
The unseeded pair of Brandon Suryana of Indonesia and Yunes Talawar of Iran overpowered the fourth seed duo of Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi and Ronan Sahni 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. The second seed pair of Nouman Aftab and Saqib Hayat easily won against Waleed Anwar and Ulas Enc 7-5, 6-1. The top seed pair of Ivan Penev and Arya Roghani beat Abdullah Adnan and Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-2, 7-5.
