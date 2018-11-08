Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Sports

A
Agencies
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh will bounce back strong, says coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes has said that his side will not panic and will come back strong in the second Test starting Sunday.

Zimbabwe recorded their first Test win in five years after crushing the hosts by 151 runs in the first Test at Sylhet.“I don’t feel pressure,” Rhodes told reporters in Sylhet on Wednesday.“These guys are really determined to put things right and that’s what I love about our dressing room. They keep surprising me, and they keep bouncing back,” he said.

Bangladesh were folded for 143 in reply to Zimbabwe’s 282 in the first innings. In the second innings, Bangladesh had their noses ahead in the game, but a batting collapse saw the hosts bundled out for less than 200, the eighth time on the trot.“Certainly, the only thing that went wrong in this game was our batting in the first innings. We lost the toss when there was not much happening, and we did a great job in bowling them out for 282. Then, we needed 350 or 400 and if we didn’t get that score then it was always going to be difficult batting last,” said Rhodes.

The failure of the batsmen has led to concerns if selectors have done their job. However, Rhodes threw his weight behind the current group of players.“In the NCL [first-class tournament] the guys that are playing now [in the national team] are scoring a lot of runs and they are actually scoring more runs than some of the guys that are being mentioned,” said Rhodes.

“Nazmul (Hossain) made a 180, (Liton) Das made 200, Mominul (Haque) made 100 not out in his last game. Ariful (Haque) with a double century... so there is plenty of runs being scored there,” he said.“And these are good guys, they are good players and at the moment I feel we’ve got our best players bar Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan,” added Rhodes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik