Bangladesh will bounce back strong, says coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes has said that his side will not panic and will come back strong in the second Test starting Sunday.

Zimbabwe recorded their first Test win in five years after crushing the hosts by 151 runs in the first Test at Sylhet.“I don’t feel pressure,” Rhodes told reporters in Sylhet on Wednesday.“These guys are really determined to put things right and that’s what I love about our dressing room. They keep surprising me, and they keep bouncing back,” he said.

Bangladesh were folded for 143 in reply to Zimbabwe’s 282 in the first innings. In the second innings, Bangladesh had their noses ahead in the game, but a batting collapse saw the hosts bundled out for less than 200, the eighth time on the trot.“Certainly, the only thing that went wrong in this game was our batting in the first innings. We lost the toss when there was not much happening, and we did a great job in bowling them out for 282. Then, we needed 350 or 400 and if we didn’t get that score then it was always going to be difficult batting last,” said Rhodes.

The failure of the batsmen has led to concerns if selectors have done their job. However, Rhodes threw his weight behind the current group of players.“In the NCL [first-class tournament] the guys that are playing now [in the national team] are scoring a lot of runs and they are actually scoring more runs than some of the guys that are being mentioned,” said Rhodes.

“Nazmul (Hossain) made a 180, (Liton) Das made 200, Mominul (Haque) made 100 not out in his last game. Ariful (Haque) with a double century... so there is plenty of runs being scored there,” he said.“And these are good guys, they are good players and at the moment I feel we’ve got our best players bar Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan,” added Rhodes.