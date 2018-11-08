Falcons recovered

PESHAWAR: The provincial minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmar on Wednesday set free seven priced falcons at the Pakistan Forest College, University of Peshawar.

The falcons were recovered from a smuggler at Bacha Khan Airport last week. The minister said a total of nine falcons were recovered from a Qatar-bound smuggler Hidayat Ullah, resident of Kohat, adding two of the falcons were found dead.

The minister said that the smuggler was fined Rs 300,000 and the money was submitted in the national exchequer in accordance with the Wildlife Act. He said a ban is imposed on hunting wildlife animals and action will be taken against the violators as per the prescribed rules.