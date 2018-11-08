Joint efforts needed for drug-free society, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Force Commander Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Brig Khalid Mahmood Goraya called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. During the meeting, they agreed to continue different measures for the elimination of narcotics in an organised manner.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the elements involved in the heinous trade of narcotics are killers of the humanity. He said that elements involved in narcotics trade will be brought to justice and indiscriminate crackdown on selling of narcotics will continue in the province. Those involved in selling narcotics outside the educational institutions will be sent to jails, he said.

The CM proposed seminars should be organised in educational institutions to save the youth from the narcotics. Ban is imposed on smoking and use of narcotics in the educational institutions as provision of conducive atmosphere to the students is our responsibility.

That is why government is following a policy of zero-tolerance for the eradication of narcotics in educational institutions, the CM said. Usman Buzdar said speedy steps are required to eliminate this menace and added that collective efforts are needed to establish a society free from narcotics. He said that line departments are working in an organised manner to help establish a society free from drugs and ANF is playing an effective role in this regard.

We will jointly work to eliminate the menace of drugs, he added. He said that role of ANF in overcoming the smuggling of drugs is praiseworthy. The anti-narcotics wing of Excise Department will be made further effective.