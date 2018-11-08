56 quackery businesses sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed 56 quackery businesses. PHC teams inspected 266 treatment centres in 11 cities, including Lahore. They checked 27 centres in Faisalabad, 26 each in Bahawalpur and Sargodha, 25 in Jampur, 24 in Sheikhupura and 23 each were in the rest of the cities. Ten quackery businesses were sealed in Gujranwala.