46 held in Lahore for violent protests

LAHORE: At least 46 activists of Tehreek Labbaik were arrested in various parts of the Punjab province on Wednesday. They were arrested for violence during protests. Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Punjab, will award cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the 61 officers and officials who were injured during Tehreek Labbaik protests.
