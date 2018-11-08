Two brothers die in Lahore accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two teenage brothers were killed and one injured by a speeding tractor-trolley on Kahna Kacha Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Shahzed, 16 and Jahanzeb, 14. The injured was identified as Rashid and he was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be in danger. A rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them when the three victims were on their way on a bike. The bodies have been removed to morgue.
LAHORE: Two teenage brothers were killed and one injured by a speeding tractor-trolley on Kahna Kacha Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Shahzed, 16 and Jahanzeb, 14. The injured was identified as Rashid and he was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be in danger. A rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them when the three victims were on their way on a bike. The bodies have been removed to morgue.
Comments