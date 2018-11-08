Two brothers die in Lahore accident

LAHORE: Two teenage brothers were killed and one injured by a speeding tractor-trolley on Kahna Kacha Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Shahzed, 16 and Jahanzeb, 14. The injured was identified as Rashid and he was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be in danger. A rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them when the three victims were on their way on a bike. The bodies have been removed to morgue.