Punjab Population Welfare Dept workers end protest

LAHORE: The protesting employees of Population Welfare Department have called off their protest over the assurance of accepting their demands by Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar.

A delegation of the employees met the minister, Director General Population Welfare Department Naeem ud Din Rathore, Project Director Muhammad Athar and Deputy Director Muhammad Akhtar. The employees briefed the minister about their demands and told him that they gathered on roads for the rights of 3,700 employees from 22 districts who are working with the Population Welfare Department under ADP Scheme of Family Welfare Centres. The minister told them that ADP scheme is being shifted from development budget to non-development budget and summary has been sent to the CM for approval.

The minister assured them that the whole procedure would be completed soon according to law. He said the government will never be blackmailed and relief would be given to the employees after fulfilling the whole legal requirements. The minister stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no government employee would be terminated from his job, therefore, all employees should rejoin their duties immediately. No action would be taken against the employees who were absent from their duties in these two days, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Secretariat Chowk and Faisal Chowk on The Mall became hostage to disruptive demonstrations and traffic snarls on Wednesday, courtesy a sit-in by the employees of Population Welfare and a rally by the lawyers.

Widespread barricading by the city traffic police to restrict movement of protesters also forced the common people, tired of waiting in stationary vehicles, to try to reach their destinations on foot. Even after the rally ended on The Mall, the city traffic police failed to remove the barricades thus prolonging the agony of commuters.