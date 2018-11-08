Punjab lawyers protest for new regional benches

LAHORE: A large number of lawyers from different divisions of the province held a protest outside the courtroom of the Lahore High Court chief justice and later outside the Punjab Assembly to press their demand for the creation of new benches of the high court in their respective divisions.

The charged lawyers holding placards and banners in their hands marched towards the courtroom of the chief justice despite being stopped by the police personnel. They chanted slogans for establishment of the regional benches of the high court and threatened to lockdown district courts in their respective divisions on Nov 14 if the demand was not fulfilled.

The lawyers claimed that the creation of new benches was their fundamental right and they should not be deprived of this right. The lawyers vowed to remain unyielding in their stance on the issue.

Later, the lawyers marched on the Mall and gathered outside the Punjab Assembly to register their protest. They also torched tyres and kept the road blocked almost for an hour. Some of the lawyers marched little ahead and also protested outside the Punjab Governor House. It is to mention that a full court comprising all the judges of the LHC had in 2016 resolved that there was no need to create more permanent regional benches of the court.

Lahore High Court Bar Association has welcomed and owned the decision. The bar had said that all professional lawyers of the province owned the full court’s decision.