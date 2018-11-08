‘Rural areas in Punjab to be developed alongside cities’

LAHORE: Punjab ministers, advisers and PTI leaders called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday. During the meeting, early completion of development projects and public welfare initiatives came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government is materialising a revolution of development and prosperity in the province. We believe in the concept of composite development and rural areas will also be developed alongside cities, he added. Health and educational facilities are fundamental rights of every citizen.