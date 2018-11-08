Trading with Ukraine: ‘Foolproof system to be evolved for speedy payment to Pak exporters’

FAISALABAD: Zahid Mubashir Sheikh, Pakistani ambassador designated to Ukraine, Wednesday said a reliable, viable and foolproof system would be evolved to ensure speedy payments to Pakistani exporters dealing with Ukraine.

Addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) members here, he lauded the efforts of the business community and termed it as the backbone of national economy.

He said earlier the community was not given considerable attention, but now the people had realised importance of the community. He said concerted efforts were underway to stabilise the economy on sustained basis. Regarding his nomination, he said his one point agenda is to enhance ‘Pakistani exports to Ukraine’. He said Ukraine was an untapped market which had its own pros and cons, saying there Pakistani exporters would have to face Indian businessmen.