‘PM’s China visit to have far-reaching impact on economy’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain Wednesday said visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China would have far-reaching impacts on national economy.

Talking to reporters, the FCCI president said Pakistan’s dependence on US dollar would soon come to an end. He said after $ 6 billion bailout package of Saudi Arabia, the decision to link Pakistan and Chinese export with local currencies was an historic decision that would entirely change the pattern of dollar-based economy.

About the PM’s China visit, he said the people were not yet fully aware of the futuristic impact of this decision, saying that it was actually the first and practical step to get rid of the ‘begging bowl’.

He said Pakistan was importing different items worth $12 billion from China and our exports to China were around $ 2 billion. He said now we could have alternate currencies to make foreign payments of at least $14 billion immediately.

Appreciating the inking of 15 MoUs, he said China was importing food items of $100 billion and we could easily get $2 to $4 billon share from this import of China and it would be a big achievement for Pakistan.

Zia said that the economic problems confronted by Pakistan could easily be settled. “We need only focused approach and dedication in making proper and in time decision”, he said and appreciated the austerity campaign of the present government.

He also termed it a step towards the establishment of welfare state like ‘Medina’. To a question about the Punjab Chief Minister from south Punjab, he said it was a prudent step to satisfy the deprived segments of this underdeveloped area of the province.