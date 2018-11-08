Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘PM’s China visit to have far-reaching impact on economy’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain Wednesday said visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China would have far-reaching impacts on national economy.

Talking to reporters, the FCCI president said Pakistan’s dependence on US dollar would soon come to an end.  He said after $ 6 billion bailout package of Saudi Arabia, the decision to link Pakistan and Chinese export with local currencies was an historic decision that would entirely change the pattern of dollar-based economy.

About the PM’s China visit, he said the people were not yet fully aware of the futuristic impact of this decision, saying that it was actually the first and practical step to get rid of the ‘begging bowl’.

He said Pakistan was importing different items worth $12 billion from China and our exports to China were around $ 2 billion. He said now we could have alternate currencies to make foreign payments of at least $14 billion immediately.

Appreciating the inking of 15 MoUs, he said China was importing food items of $100 billion and we could easily get $2 to $4 billon share from this import of China and it would be a big achievement for Pakistan.

Zia said that the economic problems confronted by Pakistan could easily be settled. “We need only focused approach and dedication in making proper and in time decision”, he said and appreciated the austerity campaign of the present government.

He also termed it a step towards the establishment of welfare state like ‘Medina’. To a question about the Punjab Chief Minister from south Punjab, he said it was a prudent step to satisfy the deprived segments of this underdeveloped area of the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik