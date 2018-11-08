Thu November 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Admiral Zafar Abbasi meets Russian naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to Russian Federation met Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolyov at Saint Petersburg.

Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was warmly received by Admiral Vladimir Korolyov and ceremonial guard was presented with military honours to the Naval Chief on the occasion. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were discussed and both the dignitaries agreed upon the need for enhancing efforts to effectively confront the trans-national challenges and threats in the maritime domain.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism including Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiative against piracy and maritime terrorism.

Chief of the Naval Staff also briefed Admiral Vladimir Korolyov regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which is being hosted by Pakistan in the 1st quarter of 2019. Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain through global collaboration.

During the visit, the Naval Chief also visited Admiral Nakhimov Naval Cadet School and interacted with Russian Naval cadets. Chief of the Naval Staff also laid floral wreath at War Memorial Complex. It is expected that the visit of the Naval Chief to Russian Federation will enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

