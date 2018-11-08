Decision on new appointments in PIA after audit report: SC

ISLAMABAD: The SC on Monday sought reply from the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to its audit report conducted by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP). It observed that a decision on new appointments will be made after the audit report.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard a suo moto case relating to privatisation and losses of the PIA. The court also summoned on the next date of hearing Director General FIA, Secretary CAA as well as officials from NAB. Last month in its report submitted by AGP revealed that due to absence of professional and experienced leadership, the national flag carrier incurred a loss of Rs360 billion by the end of 2017.

As per Audited financial statements of PIAC, the accumulated losses as on December 31, 2008 was Rs72.353 billion which mounted to Rs360.117 billion as on December 31, 2017, says the AGP in its report submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In its findings, the Audit report had observed that the PIAC has been run like a non-business entity, governed by the non-professional Board of Directors (BODs), managed by CEO lacking industry-specific experience On Wednesday, Justcie Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the Auditor General had conducted postmortem of the national flag carrier adding that it will diagnose its disease as well. Justice Azmat said that the federal government is required to take effective measures for the improvement of the PIA, adding that the court will not issue any direction in this regard. The court observed that there was no need of making fresh appointments in the Airline and sought list of vacant posts in the national flag carrier. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing until November 16.