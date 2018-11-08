Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Decision on new appointments in PIA after audit report: SC

ISLAMABAD: The SC on Monday sought reply from the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to its audit report conducted by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP). It observed that a decision on new appointments will be made after the audit report.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard a suo moto case relating to privatisation and losses of the PIA. The court also summoned on the next date of hearing Director General FIA, Secretary CAA as well as officials from NAB. Last month in its report submitted by AGP revealed that due to absence of professional and experienced leadership, the national flag carrier incurred a loss of Rs360 billion by the end of 2017.

As per Audited financial statements of PIAC, the accumulated losses as on December 31, 2008 was Rs72.353 billion which mounted to Rs360.117 billion as on December 31, 2017, says the AGP in its report submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In its findings, the Audit report had observed that the PIAC has been run like a non-business entity, governed by the non-professional Board of Directors (BODs), managed by CEO lacking industry-specific experience On Wednesday, Justcie Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the Auditor General had conducted postmortem of the national flag carrier adding that it will diagnose its disease as well. Justice Azmat said that the federal government is required to take effective measures for the improvement of the PIA, adding that the court will not issue any direction in this regard. The court observed that there was no need of making fresh appointments in the Airline and sought list of vacant posts in the national flag carrier. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing until November 16.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik