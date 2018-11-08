400 children’s death in Thar: SC seeks report from Sindh govt within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar, for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar wherein 400 children had died due to malnutrition and sought a report from the Sindh government within 15 days over the death 400 children in Thar.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, resumed hearing into a suo motu case regarding the death of 400 children in Thar. The court constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar, for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar besides seeking report on the appointment of doctors and paramedical staff in the area.

During the hearing, amicus curie Faisal Siddiqui apprised the court about the latest situation in Thar adding that the authorities concerned have not yet implemented in letter and spirit, the recommendations put forward for the improvement of situation in the area.

He said that about 70 posts have been lying vacant in hospitals, situated in Thar and Mithi for the last four years. On the court query, law officer of the province submitted that doctors are reluctant to join postings at far-flung areas in Thar. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked the law officer as to how many doctors were sent to Thar and how many refused to join duties there. He further asked as to what action has been taken so far by the provincial government against those doctors

The court observed that with the consent of provincial government, a commission was constituted in 2016 but nothing practical had been done so far. The law officer however, submitted that the process of provision of food, water as well as medical facilities has been started while a package from Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 has been announced for the doctors by the provincial government. He, however, sought three-day time for submitting a detailed report in this regard.

The court also directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide details pertaining to the agriculture loans sought by the residents of Thar besides seeking a report on the appointment of doctors and paramedical staff in the area and adjourned the hearing for a week.