Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

400 children’s death in Thar: SC seeks report from Sindh govt within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar, for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar wherein 400 children had died due to malnutrition and sought a report from the Sindh government within 15 days over the death 400 children in Thar.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, resumed hearing into a suo motu case regarding the death of 400 children in Thar. The court constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar, for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar besides seeking report on the appointment of doctors and paramedical staff in the area.

During the hearing, amicus curie Faisal Siddiqui apprised the court about the latest situation in Thar adding that the authorities concerned have not yet implemented in letter and spirit, the recommendations put forward for the improvement of situation in the area.

He said that about 70 posts have been lying vacant in hospitals, situated in Thar and Mithi for the last four years. On the court query, law officer of the province submitted that doctors are reluctant to join postings at far-flung areas in Thar. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked the law officer as to how many doctors were sent to Thar and how many refused to join duties there. He further asked as to what action has been taken so far by the provincial government against those doctors

The court observed that with the consent of provincial government, a commission was constituted in 2016 but nothing practical had been done so far. The law officer however, submitted that the process of provision of food, water as well as medical facilities has been started while a package from Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 has been announced for the doctors by the provincial government. He, however, sought three-day time for submitting a detailed report in this regard.

The court also directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide details pertaining to the agriculture loans sought by the residents of Thar besides seeking a report on the appointment of doctors and paramedical staff in the area and adjourned the hearing for a week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik