Abducted man found dead

An unidentified young man was found dead in the bushes near Bin Qasim bridge on Wednesday. SHO Arif Razzak said the initial investigations showed that the victim had been kidnapped and tortured to death.

The body was set on fire to hide his identify and hacked into two pieces, which were dumped separately. Police officials said they reached the site when they were informed by people in the neighbourhood and shifted the body to the Edhi morgue after medico-legal formalities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The police are searching for the heirs of the victim to ascertain his identification and hand over the body to them, while a case has been registered against unidentified persons on behalf of the state.