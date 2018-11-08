Business community to be consulted on SHOs’ transfers, postings in industrial zones

The business community will be taken into confidence before transfers and postings of the police stations’ chiefs in the industrial units across the city.

This was announced by Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam during a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday. He was flanked by South Zone police chief DIG Javed Alam Odho and District South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah.

In his address, the IGP said the traffic management and regulatory system was in the pipeline and focal persons would be appointed at DIG level to coordinate with the business communities and their representatives from all zones to take extraordinary security measures and transfers and postings of SHOs.

He also asked the business community to directly approach him in case of any complaint with any police officials. “The Sindh police is utilising all the resources to restore and maintain the law and order situation and other challenges. The Sindh police’s slogan has been changed with ‘Proud to Serve’ to have a friendly relation with the common masses,” he said.

FPCCI representatives informed the provincial police chief about their grievances and also drew his attention towards police security and traffic arrangements in the industrial zones.

DG Rangers’ visit

Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Saeed visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to meet its officer-bearers. On this occasion, the KCCI leaders welcomed the chief of the paramilitary force.

There is a massive change in the economy as incidents of target killings, extortion and kidnappings for ransom have significantly fallen and the situation has come under control, while the Rangers will continue to provide full support to the business community, especially oversees Pakistani’s investors to control crimes to create a secure environment.

Traders and industrialists appreciated the Rangers’ efforts and showed confidence in the paramilitary force. Earlier in a day, the DG Rangers visited the DHA College and School System. On this occasion, Director DHA College and School System Brigadier (retd) Raza Hassan and others welcomed him.