FAO to release research findings on causes of smog in Punjab this month

ISLAMABAD: Responding to a request from Punjab government, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) under its project Remote Sensing for Spatio-Temporal Mapping of Smog (R-SMOG) has completed a first of its kind evidence based geospatial research which will contribute to findings on emissions and drivers of smog.

Pakistan suffered one of the highest death tolls in the world from air pollution in 2015, when according to UN estimates thousands lost their lives because of the high level of fine particles in the air.

This phenomenon engulfs several cities in Punjab province particularly Lahore during the winter months and has evolved into a public health and economic emergency.

Satellite data of atmospheric pollutants are being widely used globally in the decision-making and environmental management activities of public, private sector and non-profit organisations.

The research findings to be released later this month in Lahore were reviewed by the FAO global technical experts on information with a geographical component, methods and tools and were validated by a wide array of Pakistani experts and institutions. Welcoming participants at the workshop to validate the study key findings with representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Punjab department of agriculture, Minà Dowlatchahi, FAO representative in Pakistan said that they remain committed to support government efforts to help devise appropriate strategies and action plans to tackle smog in Pakistan. "The findings of R-SMOG study provide scientific evidence of the causes of smog, and the relationship between smog and crop residue burning. The study will be instrumental in helping reduce the contribution of the agriculture sector towards the formation of Smog”.