Fawad wants to drive ‘spaceship’ himself: Marriyum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wants to drive the "spaceship" that he is planning to send politicians in.
Aurangzeb's comments came after Chaudhry made a statement on Monday about sending some "chaotic politicians" into space while speaking about Pakistan’s space mission.
ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wants to drive the "spaceship" that he is planning to send politicians in.
Aurangzeb's comments came after Chaudhry made a statement on Monday about sending some "chaotic politicians" into space while speaking about Pakistan’s space mission.
Comments