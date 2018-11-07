Fawad wants to drive ‘spaceship’ himself: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wants to drive the "spaceship" that he is planning to send politicians in.

Aurangzeb's comments came after Chaudhry made a statement on Monday about sending some "chaotic politicians" into space while speaking about Pakistan’s space mission.