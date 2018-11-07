Aasia case verdict: CJ seeks report on damages during protests

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while taking notice of vandalism in reaction to the Aasia Bibi case verdict, Tuesday sought a report from federal and provincial governments on damage caused to public and private property during last week's countrywide protests, reports Geo News.

The chief justice took notice for the sake of compensating affected people, read a statement issued by the Supreme Court.