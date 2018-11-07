Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

ISLAMABAD: The government and Opposition members in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday opposed a resolution to declare November 9, the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as public holiday.

The resolution for declaration of November 9 as official holiday was moved by the PML-N parliamentarian Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema. However, the resolution was immediately opposed by senior colleague of the mover Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal and he was also seconded by the Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Ahsan Iqbal said that declaring November 9 as official holiday would be negation of philosophy of ‘Khudi’ and hard work.

The PML-N leader pointed out that Iqbal Day is observed in educational institutions where students learn from poetry and philosophy of Allama Iqbal and they would be deprived of such activity if November 9 is declared as public holiday. “We should follow his philosophy and instead of declaring November 9 as public holiday, we should also cancel other holidays,” he said.

The mover of the resolution Nisar Cheema, however, observed that status of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal should not be degraded.” Rather they should be given equal importance,” he said pointing out that public holiday is also observed on December 25.

Dr Shireen Mazari also opposed the resolution, saying declaration of November 9 as public holiday would be meaningless and the day would be wasted as unproductive.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitralia of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) demanded that ‘Iqbaliat’ should and literature concerning Allama Iqbal should be included in syllabi of educational institutions. He also opposed November 9 as holiday.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood told the House that committee being established to review syllabus of schools and colleges would also include chapters and poetry regarding Allama Iqbal in their recommendation and same would be made part of textbooks.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan suggested that rejection of resolution would give a wrong impression, saying either the mover should withdraw the resolution or it be formulated.

On insistence of the chair, the mover withdrew his resolution.

The National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday to condemn assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

The resolution, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, paid rich tribute to Maulana Samiul Haq for his services in fields of religion, teaching and politics.

The resolution urged the government to take necessary measures to provide fool proof security to national leadership to avoid any such incidents in future. The resolution called for tracing the culprits involved in the coldblooded murder of Maulana Samiul Haq and awarding exemplary punishment to them.