Wed November 07, 2018
National

APP
November 7, 2018

AJK observes Jammu Martyrs Day with renewed pledge

MIRPUR: Kashmiris living at both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world observed the Jammu Martyrs anniversary here on Tuesday and commemorated the sacrifices of 250,000 Muslim residents of

Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan. The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the sacrifices of Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters and the Dogra military troops with the involvement of the Dogra Hindu fanatics, under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migration to Pakistan near Jammu – Sialkot working boundary.

Special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums were held across the Valley including its capital city of Muzaffarabad to pay glorious tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir till Kashmir Freedom movement reaches to its logical end though the achievement of the globally-acknowledged legitimate right to self determination by the people of Jammu and

Kashmir State through a free and fair plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions, pledged by the international community.

In Mirpur three separate ceremonies were held under the auspices of Jammu Welfare Society led by its Convener Khurram Jehangeer Pasha at Kashmir Press Club Mirpur.

Youth Forum Of Kashmir led by its head Miss Maria Iqbal Tarana and ‘Milli Tehreek Azad Jammu Kashmir’ headed by its local leader Muhammad Aslam Malik organized the event at MUST city campus.

