Man, son killed

SWABI: A man and his son were killed in an exchange of fire with rivals over a piece of land in Shewa village on Tuesday.

Registering a first information report with Parmuli Police Station, Ibne Amin alleged that his cousins Fawad Khan, Fazal Amin and Abbas Khan allegedly opened fire on his father, Hazrat Jamal and brother Muhammad Amin over a piece of land.

He added both his father and son were killed on the spot and the killers escaped from the area soon after the incident.

When contacted, the police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.