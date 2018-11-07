KP govt urged to pass bill to protect women rights

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women on Tuesday asked the provincial government to pass a bill for the protection of rights of women.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, commission Chairperson Neelum Toru said that the commission had prepared the draft of the bill and had already submitted its copy to the provincial cabinet for approval.

She said the draft of a bill of domestic violence against women had also been submitted to the Social Welfare Department and could not be tabled and passed from the provincial assembly since long. The commission head expressed concern over the restrictions on the activities of non-governmental organisations, adding that the problems being faced by the people would be amplified due to a ban on non-profit organisations.