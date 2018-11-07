Canteen owners booked for attacking Food Safety officials

KOHAT: The police booked the owners of two canteens at the district headquarter hospital (DHQ) for assaulting the district officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.

The police on the complaint of Assistant Director Food Authority Kohat Rukhsar Ali registered a case against the owners of the two canteens. Both the accused were brothers and running the two canteens.

Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali, Food Safety Officers Salman Ahmad and Mohammad Siraj sealed off the two canteens for using non-food colours, plastic buckets for food items, selling expired items and poor hygiene conditions at kitchens which annoyed the owners. The official said that owners attacked the food authority team and threw stones at them. The FIR against the accused was registered at the Kohat Development Authority Police Station.