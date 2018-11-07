Programme arranged to create awareness about financing facilities

ABBOTTABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organised an awareness programme on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), agricultural, rural and micro-finance in collaboration with the Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) here on Tuesday.

The purpose was to create awareness amongst the business community and the general public about the financing facilities they can avail from commercial banks and other financing institutions.

Those in attendance were members and office-bearers of the ACCI, representatives and owners of industries, business community, their associations and representatives of banks as well journalists.

Rabeeha, assistant chief manager, Development Finance Support Unit, SBP, Islamabad, made a presentation on various initiatives taken by the bank to increase the outreach of financial services to various sectors of the economy particularly in the rural, agricultural and micro-finance sectors and to improve the capacity of commercial banks to serve the areas which are without banking facilities.

She called upon the participants to improve the communication level for achieving the real benefits of modern banking.

Flanked by Kamran Nasir and others, she briefed the audience about the refinance facilities which are targeted loans from the SBP to support exports and industrial growth to promote the overall economic development of the country.

The representatives said the SBP over the years had introduced special schemes under its refinance window to ensure an adequate supply of financing to the value-added industries at competitive rates for enhancing their production capacity and meeting working capital requirements.

The schemes include the Export Finance Scheme to ensure short-term credit availability for exporters and Long-Term Financing Facility for encouraging export-led growth on a long-term basis.

In addition to promoting exports of the country, the SBP has introduced some special medium to long-term refinance facilities at the subsidized rates for other sectors such as schemes on renewable energy, the establishment of warehouses and cold storages for storing agricultural produce and purchase of machinery for the SMEs.

The SBP representative said most of the commercial banks were authorized to deal with the Prime Minister’s Youth Scheme which would focus on unemployed youth, especially educated youth looking for establishing or extending business enterprises.

Any citizen holding computerized national identity cards, aged between 21 and 45 years with entrepreneurial potential could to apply at the designated branches, she added.