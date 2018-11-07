Wed November 07, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Man kills fiancee, mother-in-law in Malakand

BATKHELA: A man shot dead his fiancé and her mother over dowry issue in Dargai on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that one Rab Nawaz alias Kach Khan shot dead his fiancé, 20, and her mother at Korkaman Banda after an exchange of harsh words. The motive behind the dual murder was stated to be a dowry issue.

Following the incident, Levies Subedar Major Wahab Khan along with other officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital in Dargai for an autopsy.

Later, relatives of the deceased blocked the road by placing the bodies over it to protest the killings.

The protesters asked the provincial police chief to bring the culprit to the court of justice. The protesters dispersed peacefully after being assured by Levies officials to arrest the culprit. The Levies Police Post, Dargai, registered the case and started an investigation.

