Accountability court convicts 4 persons

PESHAWAR: The accountability court on Tuesday awarded two years sentence to four accused persons including a patwari for depriving general public of millions of rupees on the pretext of false sale and purchase of land in Mardan and Swabi districts.

The accountability court judge Muneera Abbasi awarded the punishment to four accused persons including Akbar Khan, a patwari, private persons Mumtaz Ali, Asad Javed and Muhammad Munir after the NAB KP’s prosecutors proved the charges of corruption against them.

As per the court order, Akbar Khan was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs5 million, Muhammad Munir two years imprisonment and fine of Rs3.3 million, Mumtaz Ali, two years imprisonment and fine of Rs7.8 million and Asad Javed, two years imprisonment and fine of Rs5 million.

The NAB KP started an investigation against the convicts after receiving complaints in 2013 claiming that the accused neither handed over the land nor returned the hard earned money of general public rather misappropriated the same.

The NAB prosecutors submitted that the accused had been involved in the illegal sale and purchase of land in Mardan and Swabi thus depriving a number of people of their hard earned money of Rs22 million.