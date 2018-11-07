Alleged drug peddler arrested

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested a notorious narcotics peddler allegedly involved in supplying contraband items to students of college and universities in Hazara division.

“We have arrested narcotics peddlers and seized a huge quantity of drugs from his possession,” Amir Khan, the station house officer of City Police Station told reporters. He added that Hazrat Khan, a resident of Peshawar, was smuggling drugs to Hazara and supplying it to students through his men.

Amir Khan said that besides charas and other narcotics the arrested peddlers was also smuggling prohibited tablets and injections to students. “We cannot tolerate unlawful activities where our students are the target,” he added. Police lodged first information report under 9C- NSA of anti-narcotics act.