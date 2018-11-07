Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

National

BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Businessmen ask Afghan govt to allow thousands of Pak containers

PESHAWAR: The business community has urged Afghanistan government to allow thousands of containers and trucks stuck on its side of the border and reverse the decision of demanding Rs50,000 per container transporting trade goods to Afghanistan.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee held with its chairman and Director Transit Trade, Rashid Habib, in the chair.

Additional Director Transit Trade Amjadur Rehman, member Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and others attended the meeting.

The participants said around 2,000 empty containers and Pakistani trucks had been parked at the Khwar Maidan area of Afghanistan side of the border for the last few weeks.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also president of the Frontier Customs Agents, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the fares of containers shot up to Rs400,000 per container from Rs150,000 previously due to its shortage in the country.

He added the Afghan border authorities were demanding Rs50,000 per container and truck from the drivers and exporters to allow them to cross into Pakistan.

The businessmen representative said Pakistan had taken various steps to revive and expand the scope of trade with Afghanistan and removed illegal checkpoints between Peshawar and Torkham border.

Sarhadi said Pakistan had ended the condition of obtaining the transit permit as well to boost the trade between the two countries.

He also demanded a review of the Pak-Afghan Trade Transit Agreement to remove bottlenecks and flaws from the treaty to enhance bilateral trade.

He said Rashid Habib had asked the members of liaison committee to document and present their suggestions and recommendation to him, adding he would present these at the meeting of Pak-Afghan working group to be held from November 16-17 in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer