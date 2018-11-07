Gang of robbers busted

MANSEHRA: A gang of robbers deprived a flour mills manager of money in the Khaki area of the district on Tuesday.

The robbers followed Javed Hussain, the manager of Al-Murtaza flour mills from Oghi and intercepted his car near Khaki and deprived him of Rs300,000.

“The robbers also want to take my car away with them but abandoned at some distance when they found tracking system in it,” Javed Hussain told reporters.