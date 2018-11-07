Sirajul Haq pays tribute to Samiul Haq for peace efforts

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq said on Tuesday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Samiul Haq had been striving hard to restore peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan and his efforts would always be remembered.

He was talking to reporters after extending condolence to his son Maulana Hamidul Haq. He said that late Maulana Samiul Haq was a great leader who made efforts for the implementation of Shariah in Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq said that the assassination of the Maulana had hurt Muslims. “I hope the government would bring his killers to justice as he was assassinated in the heart of Rawalpindi city,” he said and added that it was a test case for the government. He added that the security situation in the country was not satisfactory.