No tax in Khyber district on vehicles transporting goods

PESHAWAR: The Khyber tribal district administration has abolished collection of tax on vehicles taking goods to the district.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber tribal district Mehmud Aslam Wazir directed the assistant commissioners to ensure that nobody could collect any type of tax from vehicles carrying goods to the Khyber tribal district.

The administration of Khyber tribal district took the lead by implementing directives of the prime minister after Federally Administered Tribal areas merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration had displayed banners and placards on prominent locations, checkpoints and trade routes to inform traders and transporters about the abolition of the tax on goods transports.

The district administration has published pamphlets and banners in Urdu and Pashto languages and advised people to inform the complaint cell, district administration Khyber and chief secretary in case someone collected tax from them.