Maulana Samiul Haq’s assassination: Politicians, others visit Akora Khattak to offer condolence

NOWSHERA: Politicians from all over the country continued to visit Akora Khattak to offer condolences on the death of Maulana Samiul Haq here on Tuesday.

The visitors included Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Nasrullah Dareshak, former chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad, former federal minister of state Abid Sher Ali, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, known religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and Major (r) Mohammad Amir.

Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that Maulana Samiul Haq had played a key role in trying to restore peace in the country.

He expressed concern over the prevailing security situation in the country in which a person like Maulana Samiul Haq was not safe. Senator Nasrullah Dreshak said that attack on Maulana Samiul Haq was an assault on the ideology of Pakistan.

Former chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad said that the martyrdom of the Maulana was a national tragedy, adding that he was a great religious scholar and politician.

Major (r) Mohammad Amir said that Maulana Samiul Haq was his mentor and friend. He said that the Maulana had cemented relations between Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and Darul Quran Panjpir in Swabi.