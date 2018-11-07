Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) observed Jammu Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday to reaffirm their resolve to continue the liberation struggle till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were killed in the first week of November in 1947 by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu hooligans in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan.

Resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi in their separate statements termed the massacre of Jammu as the worst chapter of the history of Kashmir. They paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs and said that their sacrifices would never be allowed to go waste.

A prayers meeting was held at the All Parties Hurriyat Conference headquarters in Srinagar to eulogise the sacrifices of the Jammu martyrs. The meeting was attended by several APHC leaders.

Meanwhile, thousands of people amid massive pro-freedom and anti-India slogans participated in the funeral processions of two martyred youth at Safanagri and Awneera areas of Shopian district, Tuesday. The youth, Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rathar, were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of the district.

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing the mourners from his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were laying down their lives for a sacred cause. Indian police arrested over a dozen youth during house raids in Dhandal and Gurmal-Kastigarh areas of Doda district in Jammu region.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rallies, demonstrations and protest gatherings were held in all small and big cities under the auspices of Kashmir Liberation Cell, Hurriyat and religious organizations.

Speakers at a function in Muzaffarabad denounced Indian state terrorism in Jammu and paid great homage to the martyrs and ghazis.

They include leaders of APHC, political parties, religious leaders, lawyers, traders, social organisations and people belonging to all walks of life.

A rally was later taken out with participants carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

In Mirpur, main ceremony was held at Mirpur University of Science and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that people of Jammu and Kashmir had decided to associate their destiny with Pakistan even before the emergence of the country. They underlined that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can perform an effective and result-oriented role for the settlement of Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs of Nov 6, 1947 and till date on Kashmir Martyrs Day. In a tweet, he said their great sacrifices shall accrue result. He said continued atrocities by Indian occupation forces can never suppress just political struggle for their legitimate right of self-determination.