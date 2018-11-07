Fawad praised someone else, is now admiring someone other: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry used to praise someone else and is now admiring someone other.

Talking to the media, Shah said this is the person [Fawad Chaudhry] who was with Musharraf, then with PPP and now with PTI and afterwards may land somewhere else- “I never take his statements seriously,” he concluded.

To another question about Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, Murad Ali Shah said that he [Fawad Chaudhry] never speaks like that whenever when he met him. ‘I don’t know why he issues such threatening statements,” he said.

Shah said that the FIA has unearthed Rs10 billion fake account from KPK. “I am sure the federal government would take strict action there also,” he said.

The chief minister said the federal government is not giving due share of funds to Sindh. “This year they have given Rs12 billion less than the agreed amount,” he lamented.

To a question, the chief minister said that the speech of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in China was the same which he used to deliver on the container.

This was the same speech he had made in the National Assembly and had addressed to the nation. “The prime minister delivered such a speech when Chinese refused to give him what he was expecting,” he said.