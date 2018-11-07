NA echoes with hacking of banks’ data

ISLAMABAD: The hacking of data of commercial banks of Pakistan was echoed in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday as both the government and Opposition expressed serious concerns over the issue.

Speaking on a point of order in the House, the former minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal said according to a report of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the data of all banks in Pakistan had been hacked which was matter of serious concerns.

The Opposition member demanded of the minister for Finance to come to the House and take members into confidence. “There are accounts of crores of people in banks and they all are concerned over reports,” he said.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood agreeing with points raised by Ahsan Iqbal said it was serious matter and everybody was concerned on that as it was also security breach.” Whichever investigation is being undertaken will be produced before the House,” he said.

Meanwhile, four bills were introduced in the House on Tuesday including “The Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2018”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Articles 51 and 106)”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Article 27)” and “The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2018”.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 introduced by a minority member Naveed Aamir Jeeva seeks amendment in Article 51 and Article 106 of the Constitution. The mover of the bill said the number of general seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies have been increased twice but same was not applied in case of quota for non-Muslims. The bill seeks increasing number of non-Muslims seats in NA from 10 to 20 and also doubling their seats in four provincial assemblies. The Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2018 seeks giving representation to representatives of Hindu and Sikh community in the Evacuee Trust Board.

The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is meant to give representation to more members in the Commission who can give fresh ideas.