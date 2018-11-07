Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Sports

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man City sought to bypass financial fairplay rules: report

BERLIN: Premier League champions Manchester City attempted to bypass UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations by allowing their Abu Dhabi-based sponsors to make cash injections, Der Spiegel alleges on Tuesday.

The German news magazine said it had seen internal documents in which the club’s officials discussed how to wipe out a shortfall of almost Â£10 million ($13 million).

The allegations are the latest in the so-called Football Leaks series.

Under FPP rules, clubs cannot spend more than they earn in any given season and deficits must fall within a 30-million-euro limit over three seasons.

City were fined 60 million euros by UEFA in 2014 for breaching those rules, but the two parties reached an agreement under which the club would get 40 million euros back if they stuck to the terms of their settlement.

Der Spiegel says City were in danger of violating the FPP rules after they sacked manager Roberto Mancini in 2013 after the club failed to successfully defend their title.

The magazine claims that in an internal email, City’s chief financial officer Jorge Chumillas wrote: “We will have a shortfall of 9.9m pounds in order to comply with UEFA FFP this season.

The deficit is due to RM (Roberto Mancini) termination. I think that the only solution left would be an additional amount of AD (Abu Dhabi) sponsorship revenues that covers this gap.”

To evade UEFA sanctions, another City executive allegedly suggested “a backdated deal for the next two years (...) paid up front”.

Der Spiegel claimed that 10 days after the end of the season, Chumillas announced his decision — sponsorship contracts would be adjusted, with the club’s main sponsor Etihad paying Â£1.5 million more, the Abu Dhabi tourism authority chipping in Â£5.5 million and investment fund Aabar Â£0.5 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer