Stopgap arrangements at PSB not working

Turn up at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) offices every now and then and you will find a new baboo sitting at the director general’s seat, trying to learn the art of handling a sports organisation and also to equip himself with the knowledge of dealing with federations and athletes.

By the time this baboo learns the tricks of the trade he gets replaced with another bureaucrat who has to start afresh. Over the last one year, the PSB has seen no less than five director generals with Khaqan Babar being the latest to assume charge. He succeeds Arif Ibrahim as acting DG of the country’s most important sports administrative body. With no previous experience of sports administration, these baboos tend to get extra careful in carrying out their daily work. So much so that they even pay little heed towards important matters.

The PSB’s working has been virtually on a standstill for the last almost a year now. Whether it is about organising national training camps, appointment of coaches or releasing of regular annual grants of sports federations, things are moving at a snail’s pace. Insiders told ‘The News’ that the officials who have been handling the PSB affairs on ad-hoc basis have little idea about the requirements of the sports fraternity.

Almost all sports federations have been waiting for the release of their respective annual grant for eight months. The sports federations depend heavily on government funds and if they are not released it means little progress on their side. With the South Asian Games approaching fast there is a need for quick and affective support of those athletes who are expected to represent Pakistan in the event.

Usually the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination appoints a PSB director general on ad-hoc basis for three months. This time is too short for any newcomer to even understand the problems and requirements of the sports federations and athletes and to gain knowledge of sports administration. By the time he realizes the importance of his post he gets replaced.

Even before the retirement of Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera (who is behind bars), the PSB started having part-timers as its director general. In the modern world, countries are known by their expertise in sports which possibly is the most effective tool to introduce your society abroad. Since no real efforts have been made in the recent past to have a professional director general of this most important sports institution, the working of the PSB has gone from bad to worse. It urgently needs a full time professional sports administrator.