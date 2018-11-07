Army bag 3 more golds

ISLAMABAD: Army won three more gold medals on Tuesday raising their tally to 18 in the ongoing Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

Army won their gold medals through Sajjad Hussain, Afnan Hussain and Muhammad Suleman. PAF won gold through Shahzaib while Wapda got three gold medals through Haroon Khan, Mehmood Khan and Mohammad Faheem.

In the Under-14 category, Abu Hurera won gold in under-61 kg while in over 61kg Danish emerged as champion. In girls’ under-23kg category, Jawaria clinched gold.