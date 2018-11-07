Wed November 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 7, 2018

McDermott added to Aussie squad

aSYDNEY: Young Queensland batsman Ben McDermott was added to the Australian squad Tuesday for their remaining two One-Dayers against

South Africa as concerns linger over the fitness of Shaun Marsh.

Marsh missed the first limited overs clash on Sunday for minor surgery on an abscess in his “buttock region” and selectors are worried he might not be ready in time for the next one in Adelaide on Friday.

“We will continue to monitor Shaun’s progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match,” said selector Trevor Hohns.

D’Arcy Short replaced Marsh in the first game in Perth but fell for a second ball duck as Australia were bundled out for 152, going on to lose by six wickets.

McDermott, the son of Australian fast bowling great Craig McDermott, has played a handful of Twenty20 Internationals previously, but not in the 50-over format.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Darcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.

