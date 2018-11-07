China unveils new ‘Heavenly Palace’ space station

ZHUHAI, China: China unveiled on Tuesday a replica of its first permanently crewed space station, which would replace the international community's orbiting laboratory and symbolises the country's major ambitions beyond Earth.

The 17-metre core module was a star attraction at the biennial Airshow China in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, the country´s main aerospace industry exhibition. Outside, China´s J-10 fighter jet and J-20 stealth fighter wowed spectators as they zoomed across Zhuhai´s sky. Back inside, the country displayed its fleet of drones and other military hardware.

Crowds gathered around the cylindrical space station module representing the living and working quarters of the Tiangong or "Heavenly Palace", which will also have two other modules for scientific experiments and will be equipped with solar panels. Three astronauts will be permanently stationed in the 60-ton orbiting lab, which will enable the crew to conduct biological and microgravity research.